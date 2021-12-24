$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.93. 791,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

