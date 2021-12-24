Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. 133,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

