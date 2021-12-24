-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. 12,656,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,112,681. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

