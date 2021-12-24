Aroundtown (AT1) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aroundtown (ETR: AT1):

12/22/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.00 ($5.62) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/16/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.50 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/15/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.40 ($9.44) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/13/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($8.09) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/6/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.60 ($8.54) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.50 ($9.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/24/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.20 ($6.97) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/24/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.50 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.80 ($8.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/24/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.90 ($8.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.40 ($7.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ETR AT1 traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting €5.26 ($5.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.81 and its 200 day moving average is €6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown SA has a 1-year low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.04). The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

