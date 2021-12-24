Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report sales of $182.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ALGM traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $34.49. 421,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222,457 shares of company stock valued at $279,938,229. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

