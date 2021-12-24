Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.25. 345,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

