Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Radian Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Radian Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.51. 1,166,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,483. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

