Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

