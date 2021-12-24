Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $550.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.52. The stock has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

