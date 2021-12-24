Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. 605,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,184. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,443.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 212,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 199,115 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

