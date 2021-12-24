Gala (GALA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $734.50 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $734.50 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

