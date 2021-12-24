$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

