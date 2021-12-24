$33.69 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $33.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $132.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.98. 119,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,074 shares of company stock worth $208,245. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

