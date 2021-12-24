Solitude Financial Services Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,595,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.11 and its 200 day moving average is $372.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

