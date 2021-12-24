West Coast Financial LLC Has $12.86 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average is $345.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

