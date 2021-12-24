Solitude Financial Services Acquires 5,267 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,977,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.