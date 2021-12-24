Alchemix (ALCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $184.66 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $184.66 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for $205.02 or 0.00398967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,119,299 coins and its circulating supply is 900,717 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

