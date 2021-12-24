Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 1,552,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,596. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.