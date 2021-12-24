Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 1,552,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,596. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

