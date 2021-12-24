Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309.

Shares of GTLB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 590,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,565. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

