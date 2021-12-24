Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 320 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

