Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

SBUX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. 3,359,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,262. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.