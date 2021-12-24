The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.