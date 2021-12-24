Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 129,136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. 8,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.