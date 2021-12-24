$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 150,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 128.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 380,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $395.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.48. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

