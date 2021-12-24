Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 43,285,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

