RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.75 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

