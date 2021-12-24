Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

