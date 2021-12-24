Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $141,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 43,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 966.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 196,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 114,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,049. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $113.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

