Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report sales of $5.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.94 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.54 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $28.52. 1,348,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,491. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 3.67.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,765,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

