Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post $27.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.15 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $33.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $99.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $100.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.89 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $116.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. 6,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.