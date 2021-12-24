Navalign LLC Buys 78 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

