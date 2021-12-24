Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 380,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.9% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $403.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.04. The company has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

