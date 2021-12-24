MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

