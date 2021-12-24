Auxano Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The firm has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

