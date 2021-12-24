Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 92,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 259,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 178.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 54,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

