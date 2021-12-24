Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 70,908 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,908 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,564,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.63. 4,368,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,306. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

