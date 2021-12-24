AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 513,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

