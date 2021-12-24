Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $5,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. 6,120,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

