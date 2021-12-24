Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.60 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $52.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million.

LMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMST remained flat at $$18.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.