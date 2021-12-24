GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $948.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.8% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 435,922 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,018,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 230,140 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 537,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

