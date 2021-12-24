Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 75,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $569.81 million, a PE ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

