AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 14,721 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in 3M were worth $54,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.97. 1,954,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

