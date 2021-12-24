Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,239.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ANFGF traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $18.15. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

