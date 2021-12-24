Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$46.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.18.

BLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE:BLX remained flat at $C$35.18 during midday trading on Friday. 46,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a one year low of C$32.94 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

