6 Meridian Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,189,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,785. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

