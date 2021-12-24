Eq LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eq LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $50.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

