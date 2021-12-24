Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,879 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

