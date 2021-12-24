Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.57. 7,160,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290,044. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

