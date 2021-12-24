Bender Robert & Associates Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Shares of AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

