Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 6.1%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) shares traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 164,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 113,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

